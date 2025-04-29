Worker Fatally Stabbed at Construction Site; Clarksville Police Arrest Suspect at Scene

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 9:39am Tuesday morning, April 29th, 2025, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call through the language line reporting an assault that had already occurred.

The incident took place at a construction site, 1663 Old Russellville Pike, where two workers were involved in an argument that escalated, resulting in one of the individuals being stabbed.

The suspect remained at the scene and was present when officers arrived. The victim was transported to Tennova Healthcare, where he was later pronounced deceased. Detectives from the Clarksville Police Department’s Homicide Unit, along with members of the Crime Scene Unit, responded to the location to begin their investigation.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to CPD’s Special Operations Unit, where he was read his Miranda Rights and interviewed.

The suspect, 24-year-old Cristian Noe Moreno-Henandez, of Springfield, TN, has been charged with Criminal Homicide. He has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is being held without bond.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. This is an active and ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release as this case is pending prosecution.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked not to hesitate to get in touch with CPD Detective Hofinga at 931.648.0656, ext. 5720.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.