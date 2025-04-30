APSU Softball Heads to Nashville for Final Conference Clash Against Lipscomb

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team prepares for its final Atlantic Sun Conference series of the regular season when it faces Lipscomb with a Thursday 4:00pm doubleheader followed by a single game Friday that begins at 5:00pm at the Draper Diamond at Smith Stadium in Nashville.

Austin Peay (35-13, 12-9 ASUN) currently ranks third in the ASUN Gold Division standings and would be the No. 6 seed in next week’s 2025 ASUN Softball Championship if the season ended today. The Governors still have the opportunity to climb as high as the No. 3 seed in the upcoming tournament by winning at least two more games against Lipscomb (23-27, 10-11 ASUN) than Central Arkansas wins against North Alabama in Conway, Arkansas this weekend.

Last weekend, the Austin Peay State University fell to Central Arkansas in their final home series of the season with a 5-3 win in Game 2 against the Bears. Samantha Miener started all three games in the circle for APSU, earning her 15th win of the season and 31st of her career in the Game 2 victory.

The top-scoring team in the ASUN with 6.4 runs per game, the APSU Govs’ offense is paced by Kylie Campbell’s 55 hits and 46 runs and Sam Leski’s 47 RBI. Campbell’s 46 runs are tied for the best in a single season in program history, while her 55 hits are the 15th-best mark by a Gov, while Leski’s 47 RBI are third in a single season and just five behind Danielle Liermann‘s – current assistant coach and hitting coach for the Govs – program-record 52 during the 2019 season.

The APSU Govs also are powered by the top home-run hitting team in the ASUN and in program history with 62 homers this season. Katie Raper leads the team with 11 home runs, the 11th-most in a single season, and followed by 10 by Leski, which are best for the eighth-most in a single season.

Lipscomb currently sits fifth in the ASUN Gold Division, and could jump as high to third in the divisional standings. If the season ended today, the Bisons would be the No. 9 seed in the upcoming ASUN Championship, but could reach as the No. 5 seed.

The Bisons are led by Alyssa Hastings’ 63 hits and an NCAA-best 21 doubles thus far. Hastings also paced the team with eight home runs, 20 extra-base hits, 39 runs and a .406 and .697 batting average and slugging percentage, respectively.

Series History

Austin Peay State University is 16-29 all-time against Lipscomb and 10-12 against the Bisons in Nashville.

The Governors have won six of the last seven meetings against Lipscomb dating back to the 2023 season.

The last time the Governors and Bisons met on the diamond, Austin Peay State University secured the series by winning the first two games in Clarksville, but had a program and APSU Athletics record 24-game winning streak come to an end following a 12-6 loss in the finale.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 APSU softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team prepares for its third trip to the ASUN Softball Championship. The tournament begins May 6th. The No. 7-10 seeds open the tournament with a single elimination game, with the winner playing the No. 5 and No. 6 seed for the final single-elimination games of the tournament.