Austin Peay State University Career Fair with a Twist, Supporting Clarksville’s Neurodivergent Students

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Full Spectrum Learning (FSL) program is flipping the career fair model with a pioneering approach succeed on their own terms.

Now in its second year, the event is a collaboration between the Career Success Center (CSC), FSL, and the Student Disability Resource Center.

“FSL students have different sensory needs and can be reluctant to talk with people they don’t know, so the Reverse Career Fair creates an environment where they’re more comfortable,” said Colette Parrotte, a career readiness coach with the CSC. “They can come in, get situated at a station, and have their resumes and business cards out the way they want. It helps them gather themselves to have their own space and know what to expect.”

Before the event, students also learned resume building tips, interview skills, stress management techniques, and more in FSL classes.

“The week leading up to the Reverse Career Fair, we do mock interviews where they’re critiqued and get some feedback on what to do differently,” said Sherry Clark, FSL learning specialist. “We want to make sure that they’re ready to be part of the workplace and that they’re confident in their skills.”

“Regardless of whether they were in my field or not, learning how to talk to the people here today made me feel more comfortable and prepared for an interview,” she said. “These are things I don’t think most colleges offer, and putting this out there for students is really important.”

Vandivier aims to become a concept or storyboard artist after graduation. She already has experience working on successful Sonic the Hedgehog fan projects, which have helped her develop the skills to succeed in the animation industry.

“I’ve been drawing since I was 10 or younger,” she said. “It started when I was watching cartoons and thought, ‘I really wish I had a character on this show.’ So I drew one, gave them a story, and pretended they were on the show. Since then I thought, ‘I could keep doing this for the rest of my life,’ and I have.”

RJ Tucker, a senior English major, said the Reverse Career Fair also provides valuable networking opportunities for students on the autism spectrum. He participated in the event for the second time after a rewarding experience last year.

“I’ve always loved attending events like this because it allows me to cast my net out into the world,” he said. “I’m a people person by trade, so I love interacting with others and talking about what I do.”

Tucker said technical writing and journalism are his main options for a steady income after graduation, and his long-term goal is to become a published author.

“I have many projects in the works – it’s the curse of having a creative mind,” he said. “It’s hard to nail down how long I’ve been doing it because I’ve been fascinated by the written word since I was a child. Back in elementary school I used to visit the library and look at every book I could get my hands on, and I have five I’m reading right now.”

Many students who attended the Reverse Career Fair plan to go into the arts, but the event showcased their expertise in various fields.

“I want to work in information security analysis or a security operations center where I can track data, investigate things like phishing scams, and put together security training,” said Sebastian Galarza-Grillasca, a senior computer information systems major. “I’m excited to work in that area because I’m here to change the world.”

Galarza-Grillasca said it was particularly important to see the turnout from employers who recognize the strengths of neurodivergent candidates.

“I’m really excited about that … I have a neurodivergent brain, but it just means I learn differently,” he said. “I want everyone with a disability to know that no matter what happens or who might discriminate against you, we’re stronger together.”

FSL students have shown improved confidence, communication skills, and networking abilities after participating in the Reverse Career Fair, according to last year’s post-event surveys. This year built on those results, and organizers hope to expand the event in the future to support all of APSU’s neurodivergent students.

“By allowing students to take the lead in showcasing their skills and aspirations, the event empowered them to engage confidently with potential employers,” Clark said. “With strong participation from both sides, it’s clear that this innovative approach is making a lasting impact on career readiness and professional networking.”



To learn more about FSL’s work to support neurodivergent students, check out the latest episode of the Govs Teach Unplugged podcast featuring FSL Program Director Emmanuel Mejeun.