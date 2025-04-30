84.4 F
Education

Clarksville-Area Students Gain Access to Fast-Track Industrial Careers with New Hopkinsville Community College Program at Fort Campbell

By News Staff
HCC’s newest Career Skills Program offers industrial maintenance classes which will meet in the SSG Glenn H. English Jr. Army Education Center and utilize all new Amatrol training equipment.
Hopkinsville Community CollegeHopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) is pleased to offer its third Career Skills Program (CSP), industrial maintenance and mechatronics, at the college’s Fort Campbell campus.
 
Industrial maintenance and mechatronics (IMM) is a hands-on, 14-week, accelerated program concentrated on key concepts and skills necessary to begin a career in industrial maintenance. Students will complete six academic credit classes in technical math, electricity, industrial equipment, and motor controls. Graduates will earn two academic certificates and three industry-recognized certifications. Students will also tour local manufacturing facilities, improve resume writing and interviewing skills, and make connections with regional employers.
 
IMM classes will meet at SSG Glenn H. English Jr. Army Education Center in two classrooms that have been fitted with new training equipment purchased with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Workforce Invest grant funds. These funds were secured by the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council (SWK EDC) and Regional Development Agency Assistance Program (RDAAP) funds attained by the Christian County Fiscal Court.
 
“We are so happy to be able to offer this training at Fort Campbell,” said Lea Martin, HCC workforce development director and IMM CSP coordinator. “We are grateful to our EDC and Fiscal Court partners as well as our friends at Fort Campbell for the support they have provided to HCC to make this program a reality.”
 
 
Classes will be taught by adjunct instructor Scott Moeller, a Navy veteran with 25 years of industrial experience and three years of teaching experience at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
 
For information about this program, please get in touch with HCC Workforce Solutions staff at hp-IMM@kctcs.edu or 270.707.3750.
