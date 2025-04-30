Marsha Blackburn, Ted Budd, Pete Ricketts Introduce Bill to Make President Donald Trump’s United States Investment Accelerator Permanent

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), and Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) has introduced the Investment Accelerator Act to codify President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order establishing the United States Investment Accelerator, which will help facilitate and accelerate investments above $1 billion.

During the first 100 days of his second administration, President Donald J. Trump has already spurred trillions of dollars of investment in U.S. manufacturing, production, and innovation.

“President Trump’s Investment Accelerator is supercharging capital investment in the United States, and he has already secured trillions of dollars in private investments during his second term, said Senator Blackburn. “Our bill would make President Trump’s United States Investment Accelerator permanent by codifying his Executive Order into law, helping to secure our economic future, slash bureaucratic red tape, and make certain America remains the top destination for foreign and domestic investment.”

“For far too long bureaucratic hurdles have limited our economic potential. Instead, we need to reduce regulatory barriers to facilitate and accelerate investment here at home,” said Senator Budd. “That’s why I am proud to stand with Senator Blackburn in introducing the Investment Accelerator Act. This bill will unleash economic prosperity by streamlining processes for foreign and domestic investment in the United States.”

“President Trump wants to make America prosperous again. The Investment Accelerator Act will help him accomplish that goal,” said Senator Ricketts. “This legislation will cut bureaucratic red tape. It will support American workers and businesses that want to invest in our country.”

Investment Accelerator Act

The Investment Accelerator Act would permanently establish the United States Investment Accelerator to attract large investments in America by:

Reducing regulatory burdens;

Speeding up permitting;

Coordinating responses to investor issues across federal agencies;

Increasing access to national resources of the United States;

Facilitating research collaborations with national labs;

Working with state governments in all 50 states to reduce regulatory barriers;

Overseeing the activity of the CHIPS Program Office; and

Identifying any opportunity to assist foreign and domestic investors.

Click here for bill text.