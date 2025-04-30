Walmart to Remodel Clarksville Store as Part of Statewide Investment in 2025

Bentonville, AR – Walmart is proud to deepen its commitment to Tennessee by investing in local stores, empowering associates and enriching the communities it serves every day. – Walmart is proud to deepen its commitment to Tennessee by investing in local stores, empowering associates and enriching the communities it serves every day.

Walmart has unveiled details of 24 planned store remodels this year in Tennessee and new investments focused on enhancing the associate experience and community engagement. These initiatives underscore Walmart’s goal of being Tennessee’s favorite place to shop.

“Our stores often serve as the heartbeat of the communities we operate in, and these remodels are a testament to our dedication to enhancing that role,” said Nick Berkeley, Walmart senior vice president of the Southeast Business Unit. “By investing in our stores and associates, we are not only improving the shopping experience but also reinforcing our commitment to being a vital part of the community’s fabric, helping to build a brighter future for all.”

Investing in a New Store Experience: 2025 Walmart Remodels in Tennessee This year, Walmart has set an ambitious goal to remodel more than 650 stores across the U.S., including 24 stores in Tennessee. Prior to 2025, Walmart invested more than $768 million to upgrade stores throughout Tennessee in the past five years.

We’re reimagining the in-store shopping experience with updates throughout the store, including: New Look: Big, bold signage. Exciting new displays to better showcase merchandise.

More Selection: Expanded departments. New items. More of what customers are looking for.

Expanding Online Pickup & Delivery: To fulfill the growing number of online customer orders.

Rethinking Our Pharmacy: Wider aisles. New private screening room. Privacy checkout areas. Store Address City 1100 S DUPREE AVE. BROWNSVILLE 2824 APPALACHIAN HIGHWAY JACKSBORO 1030 HUNTERS XING ALCOA 2200 HIGHWAY 641 N CAMDEN 515 W BROAD ST. SMITHVILLE 419 HIGHWAY 52 BYPASS W LAFAYETTE 1626 HIGHWAY 12 S ASHLAND CITY 3360 TOM AUSTIN HIGHWAY SPRINGFIELD 110 ROCKY BOTTOM DRIVE UNICOI 1153 FORTRESS BLVD. MURFREESBORO 4331 HIGHWAY 66 S ROGERSVILLE 5511 MURFREESBORO ROAD LA VERGNE 539 E CENTRAL AVE. JAMESTOWN 6990 E SHELBY DRIVE MEMPHIS 180 VETERANS DRIVE N HUNTINGDON 134 COURTRIGHT ROAD MARTIN 2012 MEMORIAL BLVD. MURFREESBORO 1604 W MARKET ST. BOLIVAR 109 GALLATIN PIKE N MADISON 2650 LAKE ROAD DYERSBURG 204 N ANDERSON LANE HENDERSONVILLE 1680 FORT CAMPBELL BLVD. CLARKSVILLE 570 ENON SPRINGS ROAD E SMYRNA 150 TANNER LANE CLINTON *Store remodels are subject to change based on construction schedules and other factors.

Investing in Tennessee Associates: Unlimited Career Opportunities Close to Home With 150 retail units and four supply chain facilities, Walmart employs over 46,000 associates in Tennessee and this month was named as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and LinkedIn’s Top Companies for 2025. Whether coming for a job or staying for a career, associates have opportunities to build skills, gain experience, grow their earnings, and use industry-leading benefits to help them flourish in both their personal and professional lives.

Walmart is proud to announce the following: 26,318 hourly, frontline associates in Tennessee received a bonus in March. Walmart paid out hundreds of millions of dollars in bonuses to eligible hourly associates nationwide.

3,011 associates in Tennessee were promoted to jobs with more responsibility and higher pay last year.

3,787 part-time associates in Tennessee were promoted to full-time positions last year.

Approximately 75% of Walmart frontline managers started as hourly associates. All Walmart associates have access to company-paid skills certificates and college degrees through Live Better U, paid time off, medical plans, 20 no-cost therapy sessions, 401(k) and associate stock purchase plans, both with a company match, associate discounts, a free Walmart+ membership, and more. Investing in Tennessee Communities: Helping Our Neighbors Being part of the community means making investments that support and enrich the entire community. The company plays an active role in lifting up communities and helping those in need through local giving, company-paid associate volunteering, emergency relief efforts when disaster strikes and supporting local manufacturing.