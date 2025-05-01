Altra Federal Credit Union’s Cheryl Dutton Named Top 10 Marketer by OnCon Icon Awards

Onalaska, WI – Cheryl Dutton, SVP and CMO at Altra Federal Credit Union, recognized for her excellence in Credit Union marketing, has been awarded the esteemed OnCon Icon Top 10 Marketer Award. The OnCon Icon Awards celebrate outstanding achievements of top organizations and executives worldwide.

This prestigious recognition is determined through peer and community voting. Voters are instructed to select individuals they have seen make a significant impact on their own organization or within the broader industry, contribute to their professional community through thought leadership, drive innovation, and demonstrate exceptional leadership.

Dutton’s dedication to excellence, innovative practices, and leadership in Credit Union marketing have set her apart as a top-performing executive. “This recognition celebrates the impact and innovation I’ve been fortunate to contribute to at Altra,” said Dutton. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the inspiration and collaboration of so many around me, including my entire marketing team.”

For more information about the OnCon Icon Awards and to view the full list of winners, please visit: www.onconferences.com/awards

About OnConferences

OnConferences is a leading organization that connects top professionals across various industries, promoting collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership. Through conferences, awards, and networking opportunities, OnConferences provides a platform for executives and organizations to exchange insights, fostering growth and development within their respective fields.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide, full-service cooperative financial institution with over 157,000 members and $3 billion in assets.

They currently have 17 locations in seven states. Altra was founded in 1931 as Trane Federal Credit Union and is headquartered in Onalaska, WI.

As a not-for-profit and member-owned organization, Altra is dedicated to fostering member loyalty by offering products, services, and guidance that help our members, staff, and communities thrive. Alongside convenient banking services available online, via chat, mobile, or phone, Altra provides a comprehensive range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending, and investments.

To learn more visit www.altra.org