APSU Softball Dominates Lipscomb in Doubleheader Sweep

Nashville, TN – Sophomore Brie Howard became the first player in Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball history to hit for the cycle in an 8-1 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Lipscomb, and the Governors later went on to sweep the doubleheader with a 7-1 win against the Bisons in Game 2, Thursday, at Draper Diamond at Smith Stadium.

After tripling in her first trip to the plate, Howard doubled and homered in the fourth and fifth inning, respectively, before completing the first cycle in program history with a base knock to left field in the top of the seventh.

Game 1

Austin Peay 8, Lipscomb 1

Top First | Kylie Campbell recorded Austin Peay State University’s first of 12 hits in the top of the first, with a base knock between the Bisons’ middle infielders. She was then brought across the plate two batters later on Howard’s second triple of the season and the third of the Burlison, Tennessee native’s career

Top Fifth | Following three-straight scoreless innings, Katie Raper opened the top of the fifth with a leadoff home run for her 12th of the season. Kayleigh Roper then reached on a one-out double before Campbell swapped places with her on a double of her own to extend the Govs’ advantage to 3-0. Howard then drove in Campbell on a home run to left field to make it 5-0 Govs through five innings.

Bottom Sixth | Lipscomb scored its lone run of the game on a bases-loaded wild pitch, but a fly out on the next trip to the plate halted the scoring and stranded a pair of baserunners.

Top Seventh | Another inning and another leadoff home run for the Governors, as Kayleigh Roper got a three-run frame going with a solo shot over the left field wall. After Campbell reached first on a fielding error directly following Roper’s four-bagger, Macee Roberts tallied Autin Peay State University’s fourth and final home run of the contest on a two-run shot for the game’s final scoring.

Gov of Decision | Samantha Miener (W, 16-4), 5.0 IP, 5H, 1R, 1ER, 0BB, 1K, 20BF

Game 2

Austin Peay 7, Lipscomb 1

Top Second | A Sammie Shelander single, Katie Raper walk, and Raylon Roach single loaded the bases with just a single out in the top of the second. Kayleigh Roper then doubled to center field to drive in a pair, before Kylie Campbell lifted a ball that fell out of the glove of the Bisons’ right fielder to bring in another pair of scores.

Bottom Third | The Bisons’ second batter reached courtesy of a hit by pitch, and was brought around the bases following a two-out, RBI single, cutting Lipscomb’s deficit to 4-1.

Top Fifth | Pinch hitter Ashlyn Dulaney reached off a fielder’s choice, and was brought around on Sammie Shelander’s seventh home run of 2025.

Top Sixth | Austin Peay State University again extended its advantage, with Macee Roberts’ team-best sixth sacrifice fly of the season bringing in Roper who led off the frame with a single and stolen base.

Gov of Decision | Ashley Martin (W, 11-3), 4.0 IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 4K, 17 BF.

Box Score Bullets

APSU’s Brie Howard became the first player in program history to hit for the cycle with a single, double, triple, and home run in Game 1’s win.

With her three runs in Game 1, Kylie Campbell now has a single-season program-record 49 runs scored this season.

Samantha Miener’s win in the opener – her 16th of the season and 32nd of her career – move her to seventh all-time in victories.

Austin Peay State University extended its program record home run total to 67 following five homers, Thursday.

Katie Raper’s home run – her 12th this season – moved her into a tie for the sixth-most in a single season and the 17th-most across a career.

Brie Howard’s home run was the 16th of her career and moved her into a tie for 12th all-time.

With the wins, Austin Peay State University secured a winning record in ASUN Conference play for the first time in program history. It also marks the fifth winning record in conference play in program history, with four of those seasons coming under head coach Kassie Stanfill.

The Governors have now secured a Top 3 finish in the ASUN Gold Division and a Top 6 seed in the upcoming 2025 ASUN Softball Championship.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.