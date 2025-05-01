Austin Peay State University Track Ends Outdoor Regular Season at Vanderbilt Track Event

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team closes its outdoor regular season at Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge, Thursday-Saturday, at the Vanderbilt Outdoor Track in Nashville.

Last time out, Austin Peay State University completed a split week in California, which took it to Azusa Pacific’s Bryan Clay Invitational and Long Beach State’s Beach Invitational, April 16th-19th, 2025, Gabrielle Hoskins highlighted the week with a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash.

This week, the Governors head to Nashville for the fourth time in 2025 and first during the outdoor campaign. The last time the team traveled to Vanderbilt’s event, they concluded the indoor season by posting 16 personal bests.

The Govs open their stay in the Music City in the field, where Marcia Dejesus will begin the day’s event with the javelin throw at 10:00am, Friday. Following Dejesus’ event, six Governors will compete across three events – the long jump, pole vault and discus throw – between 1:30pm and 3:00pm, before Emmani Roberts and Neveah Schmeling begin track events with the 100-meter hurdles at 5:00pm.

Saturday, the APSU Govs again begin in the field with Emma Tucker, Dejesus, and Chloe Peterson competing in a 10:00am hammer throw. That afternoon, APSU’s 4×100-meter team of Gabrielle Miller, Alijanae Cole, Gabrielle Hoskins, and Isis Banks kick off events on the track at 1:40pm.

Austin Peay State University Competition List

Friday (Field)

Javelin Throw (10 a.m.) – Marcia Dejesus

Long Jump (1:30 p.m.) – Denim Goddard, Emmani Roberts

Pole Vault (2:30 p.m.) – Myra Eriksson

Discus Throw (3 p.m.) – Emma Tucker, Marcia Dejesus, Chloe Peterson

Friday (Track)

100mH Prelims (5 p.m.) – Emmani Roberts, Neveah Schmeling

100m (5:15 p.m.) – Gabrielle Miller, Gabrielle Hoskins, Alijanae Cole, Seven Pettus

3K Steeple (6:55 p.m.) – Shaye Foster

200m (7:25 p.m.) – Isis Banks, Seven Pettus, Busiwa Asinga, Taylin Segree

1500m (8:25 p.m.) – Sydney Freeman, Mary Kate French, Hallie Mattingly

5k (9:30 p.m.) – Ashley Doyle

Saturday (Field)

Hammer Throw (10 a.m.) – Emma Tucker, Marcia Dejesus, Chloe Peterson

High Jump (11 a.m.) – Myra Eriksson, Ja’Kyah Montgomery

Triple Jump (1:30 p.m.) – Denim Goddard, Myra Eriksson, Ja’Kyah Montgomery, Emmani Roberts

Saturday (Track)

4x100m (1:30 p.m.) – Gabrielle Miller, Gabrielle Hoskins, Alijanae Cole, Isis Banks, Taylin Segree

400m (1:50 p.m.) – Alexis Arnett, Mia McGee, Taylin Segree

100mH Finals (2:30 p.m.) – Emmani Roberts, Neveah Schmeling

100m Finals (3:20 p.m.) – Gabrielle Miller, Gabrielle Hoskins, Alijanae Cole, Seven Pettus

400mH (4:10 p.m.) – Shaniya Davis, Busiwa Asinga

800m (5:30 p.m.) – Jaedyn Stalnecker, Taylah Upshaw

4×400 (6:35 p.m.) – Alexis Arnett, Mia McGee, Busiwa Asinga