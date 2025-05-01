Montgomery County to Launch Roundabout Project Amid Flood Mitigation Work

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Highway Department will soon begin construction on a new roundabout at the intersection of Rollow Lane and Dunlop Lane. This project is part of a broader effort to enhance traffic safety and improve long-term roadway efficiency in a fast-growing part of the county.

At present, the intersection is closed due to critical flood mitigation work aimed at strengthening the area’s stormwater infrastructure. By scheduling the roundabout construction during this existing closure, the County is able to coordinate multiple infrastructure improvements with minimal added disruption. This approach helps avoid future closures and ensures more efficient use of time and resources.

“We’ve deliberately timed this construction to align with ongoing flood mitigation efforts,” said Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant. “Combining these projects limits the impact on drivers while delivering long-term safety and drainage improvements. We recognize the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the public’s continued patience as we work toward a safer, more resilient roadway system.”

Construction is set to begin May 1st, 2025, and will continue through July. Detour signage will remain in place, and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

The Montgomery County Highway Department thanks residents for their cooperation as we invest in infrastructure that will serve the community for years to come. For updates and additional information, visit www.montgomeryTN.gov/highway