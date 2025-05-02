APSU Launches Wellness Week to Support Student-Athletes During Finals

Clarksville, TN – In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Department launched a Week of Wellness initiative designed to support student-athletes as they prepare for final exams.

Led by the Sport Psychology and Behavioral Health team, the week featured a series of daily events focused on self-care, mindfulness, nutrition, and academic success.

The week began with Self-Care Sunday, where student-athletes received pampering kits to help them unwind and reset ahead of the busy academic week. Mindful Monday followed, with mental health tips shared to help student-athletes manage stress and stay mentally prepared for finals.

On Trail Mix Tuesday, athletes fueled up in the nutrition room with healthy snacks, promoting the connection between proper nutrition and peak performance. Wellness Wednesday provided walk-in sessions with the department’s sport psychologist and mental performance coach, giving student-athletes convenient access to personalized mental health support.

“With Mental Health Awareness Month and finals week approaching, it’s the perfect time to remind our student-athletes to pause, recharge, and prioritize their mental well-being,” said Assistant Director of Athletics for Sport Psychology and Behavioral Health Deja Z. James, LPC-MHSP. “Govs in Gear was created with our student-athletes and for our student-athletes. These wellness initiatives reflect the conversations we’ve had, the needs they’ve voiced, and our ongoing commitment to supporting their holistic well-being.”

The week culminated with the second annual Pre-Cram Jam Sessions on Thursday – a full day of academic support led by the Student-Athlete Success department and included access to tutors, as well as free snacks, lunch, and dinner. The event offered an energizing study environment, helping student-athletes stay focused and connected with peers as they prepared for exams.

“I appreciate the support because sometimes it’s really hard to lock in and do work,” said track and field student-athlete Nevaeh Schmeling. “Having staff encourage me, as well as provide food, makes me feel more motivated to accomplish what I need.”

“It means a lot to have this student-athlete support because I feel like the staff actually cares about what we’re doing in the classroom,” said soccer student-athlete Lauryn Berry. “It feels like they know we are more than just athletes – we’re students, too.”

The Week of Wellness and Pre-Cram Jam events are part of a broader effort by Austin Peay Athletics to elevate mental health awareness and equip student-athletes with the tools to succeed both on and off the field.

“These initiatives are a perfect example of our Total Gov Concept in action,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “We’re committed to developing champions in the classroom, in competition, and in life. That means prioritizing student-athlete wellness and academic success.”