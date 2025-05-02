Clarksville Academy Launches Distinguished Teaching Fellows Program to Honor Exceptional Educators

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy proudly announces the launch of its Distinguished Teaching Fellows program, a prestigious initiative established in the fall of 2024 through a generous lead gift from Beth and Lawson Mabry. This program is designed to recognize and support outstanding educators who demonstrate exceptional commitment to academic excellence, innovative teaching practices, and meaningful student engagement.?

The Distinguished Teaching Fellows program aims to honor faculty members who exemplify the highest standards of teaching, leadership, and dedication to the school community. Selected Fellows receive a yearly stipend, providing financial support to pursue academic, professional, and personal goals that sustain their careers at Clarksville Academy.

This honor is bestowed in addition to standard performance-based salary increases, underscoring the school’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement among its faculty.?

On April 29th, 2025, Clarksville Academy held a ceremony to honor the inaugural recipients of the Distinguished Teaching Fellows award:?

Marla Clemments – Celebrated for her 25 years of dedicated service, Marla is a model classroom teacher whose grace and beauty shine through in everything she does. Her calming and nurturing presence creates an environment where students feel valued and inspired. Through hands-on activities and individualized attention, she brings subjects to life, fostering both academic and emotional growth in her students.?

– Celebrated for her 25 years of dedicated service, Marla is a model classroom teacher whose grace and beauty shine through in everything she does. Her calming and nurturing presence creates an environment where students feel valued and inspired. Through hands-on activities and individualized attention, she brings subjects to life, fostering both academic and emotional growth in her students.? Jill Sleigh – Recognized for her tireless work and dedication to Clarksville Academy, Jill exemplifies excellence in teaching and a deep commitment to student engagement. Her innovative approaches and leadership within the school community have made a significant impact on both students and colleagues.?

“We are thrilled to introduce the Distinguished Teaching Fellows program as a testament to the outstanding educators who inspire our students daily,” said Jennifer Hinote, Head of School at Clarksville Academy. “This initiative not only honors their dedication but also reinforces our mission to promote academic excellence, moral integrity, physical growth, and civic responsibility.”?

The Distinguished Teaching Fellows program is part of Clarksville Academy’s broader mission to cultivate a dynamic and forward-thinking learning environment. The school remains committed to supporting its faculty through recognition, resources, and professional development opportunities that foster both individual and institutional growth.?

For more information about the Distinguished Teaching Fellows program or to learn more about Clarksville Academy, please visit www.clarksvilleacademy.com.