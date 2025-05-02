Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting May 2nd, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing milling and paving on SR 112

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be a lane closure on SR 112 northbound for pavement resurfacing (MM 2.2 – 2.8).

Montgomery County – SR 12

Resurfacing on SR 12 from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic placement and snowplowable markers installation (MM 19.75 – 23.78).

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Montgomery County – SR 238

Pavement repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be various lane closures along SR 238 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 8.25).

Davidson County – I-24

Resurfacing.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (the downtown East loop) for texture coating and bridge expansion joints repairs. (MM 46 – 50).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane to apply texture coating (MM 53 – 57).

Davidson County – I-40

Harpeth River bridge repair.

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for roadway maintenance as needed (MM 194 – 196).

I-40/12th Avenue bridge repair.

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction. there will also be a lane closure on the I-40 westbound merge ramp to I-65 southbound for milling and paving.

Median cleaning.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be an inside shoulder closure on I-40 eastbound for median inlet cleaning from MM 196 on.

Shoulder repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be shoulder closures on I-40 westbound for shoulder repairs (MM 191.6 – 199).

Miscellaneous construction activities.

5/3, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be a lane closure at the ramp from Murfreesboro Pike to I-40 eastbound for vegetation removal and inlet cleaning (MM 213).

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be alternating double and triple right lane closures on I-40 in both directions for striping and removing the barrier walls (MM 214.4 – 218).

Davidson County – I-65

Overhead sign installation.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be daytime inside shoulder closures on I-65 northbound for overhead sign footing installation, temporary barrier wall installation, and guardrail installation (MM 79.8).

Pavement resurfacing.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 for milling, paving, and construction work from near Armory Drive to I-40 (MM 79 – 85).

Davidson County – I-40 and I-440

Digital sign replacement.

5/5, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a double right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 205.2 – 207.2). there will also be rolling roadblocks.

5/5, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a full closure on I-440 westbound at the ramp to I-40 eastbound for the digital messaging sign replacement. Detours will be in place.

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be various lane closures on I-65 in both directions for paving and construction work. One lane will reman open in both directions.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent ramp closures at Rivergate Parkway, Long Hollow Pike, and 31W for pavement work.

5/2 8:00pm – 5/4 4:00am, continuous, East Cedar Street will be closed for construction work. Detour will be in place.

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Robertson County – I-65

Sensor installation.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures in both directions on I-65 for Statewide Mainline Weigh-In Motion Program sensor installation (MM 118.1 – 120.6).

Drain repair.

5/7, 8:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for drainage repair (MM 103.4 – 1-4.4).

Robertson County – SR 25

Milling and paving.

5/1, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 25 for milling and paving (MM 12.2 – 12.6).

Robertson County – SR 256

Structure cleaning.

5/5 – 5-6, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 256 for structure cleaning (MM 5.8 – 6).

