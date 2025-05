Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash with minor injuries that occurred at approximately 7:28am, Friday morning, May 2nd, on Madison Street near Holly Circle.

The crash involved five vehicles, and Madison Street is completely shut down at the moment.

Officers are working to get the roadway cleared, but motorists were advised to find an alternate route. The roadway is back open.

No other information is available for release at this time.