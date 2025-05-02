Late Rally Falls Short in Austin Peay State University Softball’s Finale Loss to Lipscomb, 5-3

Nashville, TN – Skylar Sheridan had a two-out, bases-clearing double in the top of the sixth to tie the game at three apiece; however, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped its Atlantic Sun Conference series finale to Lipscomb 5-3, Friday, at Draper Diamond at Smith Stadium.

Brie Howard led Austin Peay (37-14, 14-10 ASUN) with a pair of hits, while Sheridan batted in all three of the Governors’ runs with her late-inning double.

Scoring Summary

Bottom First | Lipscomb scored the game’s first runs on a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.

Bottom Fourth | Following back-to-back scoreless innings, the Bisons extended their advantage in the bottom of the fourth with Lipscomb’s second batter up to the plate hitting a solo home run, extended Austin Peay State University’s deficit to 3-0.

Top Sixth | Facing its three-run deficit, a Macee Roberts two-out single was followed by a Brie Howard walk and Sam Leski single to left field to load the bases. Sheridan entered to pinch hit for Austin Peay State University and bounced a ball off the center field wall on a full count to tie the ballgame.

Bottom Sixth | The Bisons took the lead following an RBI double before scoring another off a Governors error. Lipscomb’s final score proved to be the final of the evening, as the Govs had one stranded in the top of the seventh.

Gov of Decision | Samantha Miener (L, 16-5), 3.0 IP, 6H, 4R, 3ER, 1BB, 2K

Box Score Bullets

With her appearance, Ashley Martin became the fourth pitcher in program history to appear in at least 40 games during a single season. It is also the first time an APSU has appeared in 40 games since Morgan Brewer in 2011.

With its eight hits tonight, Austin Peay State University improved its season hit-total to 431 which is the second-most in a single season and trails only the 2019 team’s program-record of 437.

Brie Howard became the 29th player in program history with 50 hits in a single season. Those 50 hits are tied for the 25th-most by a Governor.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The 2025 ASUN Championship at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama, May 6th-10th. The Austin Peay State University softball team awaits the remainder of the ASUN to conclude its season tomorrow, when the league will announce the full bracket along with seeding, game times, and ticket information.