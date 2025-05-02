Nashville Sounds Rally Late Top Gwinnett Stripers 4-1

Lawrenceville, GA – Locked in a pitcher’s duel for the majority of the game and held scoreless through five innings, the Nashville Sounds offense came alive late in the 4-1 on Friday night. Logan Henderson was magnificent on the mound once again for Nashville as he tossed his second straight quality start in Triple-A.

Entering the game with just two runs allowed over his last 22.0 IP, Henderson saw the Stripers take a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a pair of hits. From there, the Brewers’ no. 12-rated prospect surrendered just two hits and tallied five of his six strikeouts over the next five plus innings.

Following Garrett Cooper’s RBI single in the first, Henderson retired 15 of the next 16 batters he faced including nine straight in innings 3-5. A caught stealing from his battery mate Anthony Seigler helped erase a one-out single in his sixth and final inning of work ahead of inducing a pop out in foul territory to end his outing.

Henderson was aided by Wes Clarke hauling in a couple of hard hit balls at first base to steal a couple of outs for his pitcher.

Nashville was held in check through the first five innings by Nathan Wiles who set a career-high with 10 strikeouts in the first five frames. The Sounds had managed just two hits in their first five trips to the plate and left both stranded in scoring position in the second inning.

Andruw Monasterio started a three-run top of the sixth with a one-out double before Wiles collected his 11th strikeout of the game. One pitch away from getting through six scoreless, Oliver Dunn got the Sounds on the board with a two-run home run to give the Sounds the lead and set Wiles up for the loss. Two pitches later, Clarke made it a 3-1 Nashville lead with his fourth long ball of the season as he went back-to-back with Dunn.

Seigler was unable to score after a leadoff triple in the top of the seventh as he was cut down at the plate on an infield grounder. Jesus Liranzo replaced Henderson on the mound and worked around a two-out single and a walk in the next inning for a scoreless inning-plus of relief. Left-hander Tyler Jay escaped a bases-loaded situation without any damage done for his sixth straight scoreless appearance. Fellow southpaw Bryan Hudson locked down the ninth with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning for his second consecutive save.

Jimmy Herron added the last bit of insurance for Nashville with a RBI single to score Adam Hall who singled and stole second with two outs.

Nashville’s first chance to secure the series will come on Saturday night when RHP Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 1.82 ERA) takes the ball with his IL leading 38 strikeouts. The Brewers’ top-rated pitching prospect will make his first appearance of the series and first since winning his second International League Pitcher of the Week award after two scoreless starts against Durham last week at First Horizon Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:05pm at Coolray Field.