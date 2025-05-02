71.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, May 2, 2025
HomeArts/LeisurePublic Art Flows into Downtown Clarksville with "Always the River" Unveiling at...
Arts/Leisure

Public Art Flows into Downtown Clarksville with “Always the River” Unveiling at F&M Bank Arena

News Staff
By News Staff
Always the River Installation Unveiling at F&M Bank Arena on May 15th
Always the River Installation Unveiling at F&M Bank Arena on May 15th

Montgomery County Government TennesseeClarksville, TN – A wave of creativity and cultural reflection is set to wash over downtown Clarksville as artist Cynthia Thompson unveils her newest large-scale installation, Always the River, on Thursday, May 15th, 2025 at 7:00pm at the F&M Bank Arena.

Located at the First Street and Main Street entrance, this breathtaking, hand-painted tension fabric sculpture is more than just a visual marvel—it’s a tribute to the region’s rich natural and cultural heritage. Drawing inspiration from the Cumberland River, Red River, and the mystical Dunbar Cave, Thompson’s work transforms these iconic local landmarks into an immersive artistic journey.

At the heart of the piece is HeartMan, a recurring figure in Thompson’s art, reimagined as a guardian of Tennessee’s waterways and a silent sentinel for its many endangered species. In collaboration with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Always the River features twenty “cosmic helpers”—animated avatars symbolizing threatened local creatures—woven into the sculpture’s flowing fabric.

“I hope you will examine the sculpture (and the projected animated avatars) to find your favorite cosmic helper and chart your own path to sustainable coexistence with nature by learning about your chosen helper’s at-risk creature,” Thompson said. “When you do, Always the River will have served its purpose.”

The installation is the product of a powerful community partnership between F&M Bank, F&M Bank Arena, the Montgomery County Public Art Ad-Hoc Committee, and the Montgomery County Commission. Together, these partners aim to elevate the downtown experience by embracing public art as a vehicle for education, engagement, and environmental awareness.

The unveiling promises a unique evening of inspiration, art, and community spirit. Visitors will not only witness the sculpture in person but also interact with its digital components, deepening their connection to the region’s ecology.

To explore more about the artist and the Always the River project, visit www.cynthiathompson.art/always-the-river.

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting May 2nd, 2024
Next article
Clarksville Police Respond to Multi-Vehicle Wreck on Madison Street
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information