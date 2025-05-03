101st Airborne Soldiers Sharpen Communication Skills in High-Speed Training at Romanian Air Base

Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania – In a display of tactical precision and unit cohesion, U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), took on the challenge of Table V Certification training with a spirited twist—transforming routine communication drills into a high-energy competition.

The focus of the exercise was the rapid assembly of the OE-254/GRC Ground Antenna, a crucial component of field communications. Stationed at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, the Soldiers raced against the clock and each other, testing their technical skills and reinforcing the speed and efficiency essential in real-world operations.

The friendly rivalry heightened engagement, transforming a standard training event into a team-building experience that boosted morale and sharpened operational readiness. By mastering equipment setup under time pressure, the Soldiers ensured they remain agile, responsive, and combat-effective.

“Training like this not only enhances our technical proficiency but reinforces our ability to communicate and coordinate in high-stakes environments,” said a unit spokesperson. “It’s about building speed, accuracy, and confidence in the tools that keep us connected on the battlefield.”

Exercises like these underline the U.S. Army’s commitment to maintaining peak combat readiness alongside NATO allies, especially in forward-deployed locations. As tensions continue to rise globally, fine-tuned communication capabilities are a strategic edge—one the 101st Airborne Division is clearly prepared to deliver.