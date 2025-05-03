Austin Peay State University Alumni Honor Parents’ Legacy with Endowed Scholarship for Agriculture Students

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumna Susie Pace Perry (’73) and her brother, Robert Drew “Bobby” Pace, have made charitable contributions to establish the Bob and Cecile Lacy Pace Endowed Scholarship for APSU students in memory of their late parents.

“This scholarship is an ideal tribute to our parents,” Perry said. “She and our father had a deep love for family and community across their 72-year marriage, and that began when they met as Austin Peay State University students.”

The gift celebrates the Pace family’s connection to the university, but also creates opportunities for future students to build their own success stories.

“[Our parents] would have been proud of the students who receive this scholarship, and these scholars will carry on a legacy through their studies and eventual work in agriculture,” Bobby Pace said.

To qualify for this scholarship, students must be agriculture majors enrolled in at least six credit hours with a minimum 2.75 GPA. This scholarship is renewable if all criteria are maintained.

“It is an honor to have gifts from our multi-generational alumni families that both honor their loved ones and provide support for our students,” said Kris Phillips, APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “The privilege of having legacy students on our campus—of families returning to continue their connection to APSU—is immeasurable and really illustrates the Govs For Life Experience. We are grateful to Susie and Bobby for honoring their parents in this way, and to Mr. and Mrs. Pace for a life well-lived.”

About Bob and Cecile Lacy Pace

Cecile Lacy Pace (’50) was a devoted mother, wife and friend. She and her husband Bob, who attended Austin Peay after returning from serving in the U.S. Army, raised their family on the Pace farm. Susie and Bobby worked on the farm, where the family raised livestock, tobacco and grain, and Bob served as a leader for several agricultural and community organizations.

The Pace farm is recognized as a Century Farm, one owned by the same family for at least 100 years. It has been in the Pace family since 1919. Cecile passed on April 5th, 2023. Bob passed on January 5th, 2024.

About endowments at APSU

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.