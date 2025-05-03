Nashville Sounds Weather Storm, Defeat Gwinnett Stripers 3-1

Lawrenceville, GA – The Nashville Sounds earned a 3-1 win against Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday night at Coolray Field to take the series in a rain-shortened game. The tarp was put on the field with one out in the top of the ninth inning and a runner on first base for Nashville.

Jacob Misiorowski picked up his second quality start in his last three outings and helped the Sounds win their third series of the year. The Brewers’ no. 4-rated prospect matched his season-high with six innings and allowed just one run on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks on Saturday night. The right-hander helped strand two Stripers in the first inning before working a three-up, three-down bottom of the second.

The Sounds put the first run on the board thanks to three walks and a single in the top of the third. Wes Clarke drew the bases-loaded RBI walk to push the first run of the game across. Gwinnett answered with a run of their own in the home half.

They capitalized on a leadoff walk coming around to score on a sacrifice fly before Misiorowski could work himself out of the jam. The right-hander put himself into a similar situation in the bottom of the fifth but helped retire each of the next three after a leadoff single and walk put the potential go-ahead run into scoring position.

Jorge Alfaro greeted a new Gwinnett arm with a single to start the top of the sixth before advancing on a wild pitch. It paid off with Anthony Seigler driving in the go-ahead run with a RBI single to put Nashville ahead 2-1.

Misiorowski left two more stranded in the bottom of the sixth to secure his quality start before Tyler Jay made his second appearance in as many games in relief for Nashville in the seventh. The left-hander got both left-handed batters he faced out but a two-out walk called for a pitching change with Easton McGee getting the final out of the inning on one pitch.

Seigler drew a leadoff walk in the top of the ninth and swiped second base. His steal of third drew an errant throw and allowed him to add some cushion to Nashville’s lead and make it 3-1 on the play as the rain began to fall.

A four-pitch walk, and heavier ran followed with the tarp needing to be put on the field. After more than a half our delay, the game was made official without needing to finish the ninth inning.

The Nashville Sounds and Gwinnett Stripers will wrap up their current series on Sunday afternoon in Georgia. RHP Carlos Rodriguez (2-0, 1.26 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for Nashville in a pitching rematch from Tuesday against LHP Jose Suero (0-0, 0.00 ERA) in his second appearance for Gwinnett. First pitch is slated for 12:05pm CT.