Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 4th-8th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – As we move into the early part of the week, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a mix of cool showers and warming temperatures, with intermittent sunshine breaking through by midweek.

A series of light rain chances will linger through Sunday and Monday before skies begin to clear and temperatures trend upward heading into Tuesday and beyond.

Showers are likely to dampen outdoor plans Sunday, with a 50% chance of rain throughout the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 57 degrees. Winds from the northwest at 10 mph could gust up to 20 mph. Rainfall amounts will be light, with less than a tenth of an inch expected.

The chance of showers drops to 30% Sunday night, mainly after 2:00am. The skies will remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures will fall to around 47 degrees. Winds will calm overnight as they shift from the northwest to light and variable.

On Monday, the chances of rain decrease to just 20%, with a mix of clouds and sun expected throughout the day. Temperatures will climb to a mild 64 degrees, and a light west wind of 5 to 10 mph will keep conditions comfortable.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday night, with a low dipping to around 48 degrees. Winds will be calm, creating a quiet and pleasant night.

Mostly sunny skies will offer a much-needed break from the clouds on Tuesday, with the high reaching a pleasant 74 degrees. A light west breeze will help maintain comfortable conditions throughout the day.

Tuesday night, clouds return overnight with a 30% chance of showers after 1:00am Temperatures will settle near 56 degrees, and winds will shift to the east at about 5 mph.

The middle of the week brings another round of rain on Wednesday, with a 50% chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies. The high will be near 71 degrees, with an east wind around 5 mph.

Rain and possibly a few thunderstorms are likely early Wednesday night, with a 30% chance of precipitation tapering off after 1:00am. The low will be around 59 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light and variable.

Thursday sees another 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny, and the high will rise to a seasonable 76 degrees.

Rain chances diminish to 20% Thursday night, and the night will remain mostly cloudy with a low around 55 degrees.

While the start of the week features scattered showers and cool temperatures, residents can look forward to gradually warming weather and sunny breaks by midweek. Keep an umbrella handy early on, but prepare for more comfortable spring conditions by Tuesday and beyond. Stay weather-aware as rain chances return again mid to late week.