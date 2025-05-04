Clarksville Police Investigating Death After Welfare Check Call

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 11:13am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a welfare check on Daniel Street near Laurent Lane, following a 911 call reporting a body found in the wooded area.

Upon arrival, officers and emergency medical personnel located an individual who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives from the Special Operations Homicide Unit have responded and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. This remains an ongoing investigation. No further details are available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective King at 931.648.0656, ext. 5280.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.