Marsha Blackburn Report: Standing Up for American Workers and Industry

Washington, D.C. – In his first 100 days, President Donald J. Trump has fought to reignite our economy like never before. He slashed Democrats’ far-left regulations, unleashed American energy production, and secured trillions of dollars in investments to support American workers and create new jobs.

This week, I spoke on the Senate floor about the President’s efforts to usher in a new Golden Age for America, and we are already seeing incredible results. In Tennessee alone, we’ve seen hundreds of millions of dollars in new investments secured to boost manufacturing in places like Mt. Juliet, Selmer, and Lewisburg.

l will continue to work with President Trump to stand up for hardworking Tennesseans and Americans. With strong leadership back in the White House, we can be confident that our best days are ahead. Read my statement celebrating President Trump’s landmark accomplishments during his first 100 days here.

Recently, a bombshell report revealed Meta is failing to protect underage users from sexually explicit discussions with a new class of AI-powered digital chatbots. My colleague Senator Blumenthal and I sent Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg a letter demanding accountability and to immediately stop the deployment of these chatbots. Read more here.

No law enforcement officer or federal employee should fear for their safety on the job, and we need to eradicate sexual assault and harassment of vulnerable staff members in our prison system. This week, the Senate passed my Prison Staff Safety Enhancement Act to help address the increasingly pervasive sexual assault and harassment of Federal Bureau of Prisons employees by inmates. Read more here.

During the first 100 days of his second administration, President Trump has already spurred trillions of dollars of investment in U.S. manufacturing, production, and innovation. I introduced the Investment Accelerator Act to codify President Trump’s Executive Order establishing the United States Investment Accelerator, which will help facilitate and accelerate investments above $1 billion. Read more here.

To crack down on carjacking and combat juvenile crime, I also introduced the AFTER SCHOOL Act and the Federal Carjacking Enforcement Act. We need to give law enforcement, local school districts, and federal prosecutors the tools they need to keep kids off our streets and on the right path. Read more here.

I also probed Google, Microsoft, Discord, and X regarding the puzzling and alarming decrease in reports of child sexual abuse material, online enticement, and child sex trafficking submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) CyberTipline in 2024. These reports are crucial to law enforcement’s investigations of online child exploitation. Read more here.

This week, I visited the White House for President Donald J. Trump’s “Invest in America” event. It was an honor to hear him discuss all the ways we’re making the U.S. the best place to do business again!

In just his first 100 days in office, President Trump has delivered on his promise to secure the southern border after the Biden-Harris administration allowed more than 10 million illegal aliens to invade our country. However, not everyone is on board, including our nation’s largest social media company. According to recent reports, Facebook is allowing a black market to thrive on its platform where illegal aliens can buy rideshare and delivery driver accounts from credentialed users. Read more in my weekly column here.