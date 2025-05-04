Missed Opportunities Cost Nashville Sounds in Series Finale Defeat at Gwinnett Stripers, 5-3

Lawrenceville, GA – Nashville Sounds wrapped up their series in Gwinnett on Sunday afternoon with a 5-3 loss. Carlos Rodriguez gave the Sounds three straight quality starts from their starting rotation to close out the series and helped set Rodriguez’s season-high for innings.

Gwinnett took an early 2-0 lead with runs in the second and third innings as Nashville was unable to capitalize on early chances. The Sounds left six runners on base in the first three innings of the game including leaving the bases loaded in the top of the top of the second. It was just the eighth time this season that Nashville had failed to score the first run of the game.

After allowing a leadoff bunt single in the bottom of the fourth and the fifth hit allowed for the game, Rodriguez retired each of the next nine batters he faced. He collected his first quality start of the year without a decision and allowed just the two earned runs with two strikeouts and a walk.

Anthony Seigler made it a multi-hit game as he singled with one out in the top of the sixth. Jimmy Herron followed suit with a single of his own and a successful double steal put both into scoring position before a walk and the second out of the inning sent Andruw Monasterio to the plate. The Nashville leadoff man delivered a game-tying two RBI single with his second hit of the day.

Bryan Hudson relieved Rodriguez to start the bottom of the seventh inning. He worked two quick outs after surrendering a leadoff single but saw three two-out hits give the Stripers a 5-2 lead. Seigler continued his big day at the plate with his third hit of the game and would later score on a Nick Kahle sacrifice fly to cut the lead back to two runs in the eighth but would not get any closer.

Elvis Peguero worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth to send the Sounds back to the plate for the ninth where Gwinnett’s Dylan Covey retired the Sounds in order.

After taking four of the seven games in their final trip to Lawrenceville this season, Nashville will now return home for the start of a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore) on Tuesday, May 6th at First Horizon Park.