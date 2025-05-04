TDOT Plans Temporary Closure on I-440/I-40 Ramp Starting May 5th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct closures on I-440 and I-40 in Davidson County.

Beginning Monday, May 5th at 8:00pm through Tuesday, May 6th at 5:00am, crews with Stansell Electric Company, Inc. will close:

The I-440 westbound to the I-40 eastbound (Nashville) on-ramp.

Two right lanes on I-40 eastbound from mile marker 205 – 207. One lane will remain open at all times.

Several rolling roadblocks will be in effect throughout the night. Detour signage will be in place, routing traffic to White Bridge Road. The closure is necessary for crews to replace an overhead digital messaging sign that is part of the Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.00.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.