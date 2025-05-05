APSU College of Arts and Letters Celebrates Student Leadership Excellence

Clarksville, TN – Six outstanding students from the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Arts and Letters were recognized for their exemplary leadership during the third annual Student Leadership Awards ceremony on April 17th.

Dr. Buzz Hoon, dean of the APSU College of Arts and Letters, presented the awards to students who demonstrated exceptional leadership within their respective departments.

“Legacy is a gift you leave someone when you part,” Hoon said during the ceremony. “With their talents, abilities, and attitude, these students have provided Austin Peay with a gift that we are forever grateful for.”

The 2024-2025 Student Leadership Award recipients are:

Ralph Acosta (Art + Design) – A veteran and graduating Bachelor of Fine Arts student in graphic design, Acosta served as the department’s primary photographer, documenting countless university events and creating an impressive creative portfolio now featured in APSU’s permanent collection.

These students were selected by their departments for their outstanding leadership qualities, academic achievements, and positive impact on the APSU community.

For more information about the College of Arts and Letters at Austin Peay State University, visit www.apsu.edu/coal.