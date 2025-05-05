APSU Softball Begins ASUN Title Hunt Tuesday at Choccoloco Park

Clarksville, TN – Coming off the best regular season in program history which saw the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team capture 37 wins, including 14 in Atlantic Sun Conference play, the Governors prepare for their third trip to the ASUN Conference Softball Championship beginning with a Tuesday 5:30pm contest against the winner of a 12:30pm contest between No. 8 Jacksonville and No. 9 North Alabama at Choccoloco Park in Oxford, Alabama.

Austin Peay (37-14, 14-10 ASUN) enters the ASUN Championship as the No. 5 seed, its highest since being the No. 3 seed in the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Championship during its final year as a member of the league.

The Governors’ 37 regular-season victories surpass the previous record of 36 in 2018 and are just two behind that 2018 team’s 39 total victories throughout the season. Seventh-year and the winningest head coach in program history, Kassie Stanfill has three of the top five – and now two of the top three – winningest seasons in program history. The Governors 13-win turnaround this season is tied for the fourth-best in program history and the best since a 22-win turnaround from the 2017 to the 2018 campaigns.

Led by the ASUN’s best offense that averages nearly seven runs a game, APSU has hit a program-record 67 home runs, including five last weekend during a series win at Lipscomb.

In game one of last weekend’s series against the Bisons, Brie Howard became the first player in program history to hit for the cycle, as the Burlison, Tennessee native finished the weekend with a .778 batting average, .818 slugging percentage, seven hits and four extra-base knocks.

Ashley Martin allowed just a single run and had a 0.78 ERA across three appearances a week ago and picked up her 11th win of the season in a 7-1, game two win. Martin’s 11 wins this season trail only Samantha Miener’s 16, which are the eight-most in a single season in program history.

The year’s postseason appearance is APSU’s 17th in program history. Last season, Austin Peay State University was put out of the ASUN Softball Championship by North Alabama following a 3-0, first-round loss. The year prior, during its first season in the ASUN, the Govs took down host Stetson in eight innings for a 2-1 victory, but dropped games to Jacksonville State and nationally-ranked Central Arkansas.

About the Jackson Dolphins

Jacksonville finished in a two-way tie with Jacksonville for fourth in the ASUN Graphite Division with a 9-15 record, including a 22-26 overall mark in 2025.

The Dolphins are led by eighth-year head coach Erica Ayers who is 174-204 at the helm of Dolphins softball.

Last season, Jacksonville fell in the first round of the ASUN Softball Championship to Queens, 2-1.

This season, JU is led by Haley Fox and Madison Bratek’s 54 and 50 hits, respectively.

The Dolphins have 17 home runs on the season, with seven coming from Alayna Gaddy.

The Dolphins have four pitchers that have tossed at least 30.0 innings this season with Skylar Waggoner pacing the team with seven wins (7-9), a 1.98 ERA, 17 starts across 24 appearances, and a .225 opponent batting average.

About the North Alabama Lions

North Alabama finished fourth in the ASUN Gold Division with a 10-14 conference mark and 30-20 overall record.

UNA head coach Ashley Cozart is 414-187-1 in 12 seasons in Florence, Alabama. Her 30-win season marks her fourth-straight and ninth in her career.

After defeating the Governors in the first round of the 2024 ASUN Championship, the Lions fell to No. 4 Florida Gulf Coast and No. 3 Central Arkansas.



Hailey Jones leads the Lions with 67 hits, 15 doubles, and a .387 average across 50 starts this season.



Alivia Wilken leads the Lions’ pitching staff with 12 wins (12-7), 139.2 innings pitched, and 103 strikeouts. Emily Simon paces UNA pitchers with a 2.18 ERA across 80.1 innings and a .204 opponent batting average.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up APSU Softball

With a win against the Dolphins or Lions, the Austin Peay State University softball team would advance into the double-elimination portion of the ASUN Championship, where it would play Stetson on Wednesday at 5:30pm.