56.8 F
Clarksville
Monday, May 5, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Softball to Open ASUN Championship Against Jacksonville/North Alabama...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Softball to Open ASUN Championship Against Jacksonville/North Alabama Winner

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball Draws No. 5 Seed in ASUN Championship, Faces Play-In Winner First. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Softball Draws No. 5 Seed in ASUN Championship, Faces Play-In Winner First. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballJacksonville, FL – The Atlantic Sun Conference has unveiled its 2025 Softball Championship bracket that has the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team as the No. 5 seed. The Governors will begin their postseason stay against the winner of No. 8 Jacksonville and No. 9 North Alabama on Tuesday at 5:30pm at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.

Austin Peay’s (37-14, 14-10 ASUN) fifth seed in the tournament is its highest since joining the league prior to the 2023 season. 

With a win against Jacksonville (22-26, 9-15 ASUN) or North Alabama (30-20, 10-14 ASUN), Austin Peay would advance out of the single-elimination portion of the tournament. Their next game would be on Wednesday at 5:30pm against No. 4 Stetson.

A complete bracket, game times, and more can be found at the link below. A full preview of the Governors’ 2025 postseason run will be posted tomorrow.

Championship Central

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Previous article
Celebrating National Poetry Month with Hannah Charles
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information