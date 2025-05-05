Austin Peay State University Softball to Open ASUN Championship Against Jacksonville/North Alabama Winner

Jacksonville, FL – The Atlantic Sun Conference has unveiled its 2025 Softball Championship bracket that has the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team as the No. 5 seed. The Governors will begin their postseason stay against the winner of No. 8 Jacksonville and No. 9 North Alabama on Tuesday at 5:30pm at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.

Austin Peay’s (37-14, 14-10 ASUN) fifth seed in the tournament is its highest since joining the league prior to the 2023 season.

With a win against Jacksonville (22-26, 9-15 ASUN) or North Alabama (30-20, 10-14 ASUN), Austin Peay would advance out of the single-elimination portion of the tournament. Their next game would be on Wednesday at 5:30pm against No. 4 Stetson.

A complete bracket, game times, and more can be found at the link below. A full preview of the Governors’ 2025 postseason run will be posted tomorrow.

Championship Central

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.