Clarksville Academy Hosts 36th Annual Steak Dinner and Student Showcase

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy recently hosted its annual Steak Dinner, an evening of fundraising at the school that features great grilled steaks with all the trimmings, and on-stage, musical performances by CA students of all ages.

Sally Allen, Clarksville Academy’s Director of Advancement, said, “This is our 36th Annual Steak Dinner. We have about 150 students participating tonight, some as performers and some as our servers. We have students representing grades 2 – 12 in the show, and this is a fun event that everyone looks forward to every year. We’re expecting about 230 people tonight.

“The Broadway-esque show is called ‘Our Golden Era’ and it focuses on several different decades. There will be music by The Jackson 5, Patsy Cline, Elton John, ABBA. It’s kind of a mixture of songs that people in the audience will like, relate to, and want to sing along and tap their foot to. It’s also songs that the kids get excited about.”

Allen teams with the choir directors and CA Director of Schools, Jennifer Hinote to plan the evening’s themes and songs well in advance. She says the choir students, middle and upper school, start practicing in January, and the younger students start practicing in November.

“The kids actually put the show together in just a matter of weeks,” Allen said. “The money goes into our Annual Fund, which is used for general budget items – teachers’ salaries, maintenance, and care for the school, those kinds of things. This helps us keep tuition costs low.

“It takes a lot of volunteers to bring this together every year. Tonight, we’re all just excited to see the kids perform and have fun.”

