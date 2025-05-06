67.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
HomeSportsBig Week at the Plate Lands Austin Peay State University Baseball's Cole...
Sports

Big Week at the Plate Lands Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Cole Johnson ASUN Player of the Week Award

News Staff
By News Staff
ASUN Names Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Cole Johnson Player of the Week After Stellar Stretch. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball redshirt freshman Cole Johnson was named Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career, following a stellar week at the plate last week.

Johnson batted .643 (9-for-14) over four games with a double and a pair of home runs, while recording a multi-hit performance and collecting an RBI in every game.

He began the week going 2-for-3 against No. 23 Ole Miss on the road, including a two-run go-ahead home run in the fourth inning.

Johnson had a 3-for-4 performance in the series finale against Bellarmine on Sunday and finished the game a triple shy of the cycle. He collected four RBI and had two stolen bases in the contest as well.

Over the four games last week, Johnson had 10 RBI, a pair of sacrifice flies, and tallied 16 total bases, helping him earn a 1.143 slugging percentage.

Johnson and the rest of the Austin Peay State University baseball team will return to the diamond on Tuesday to face the Morehead State Eagles on the road starting at 5:00pm (CT).

Follow Govs Baseball on Socials

Follow Govs baseball (@GovsBSB) on Instagram and X and be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com for all updates.

Previous article
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts Unveils FY 2025-26 Budget Targeting the City’s Most Pressing Needs
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information