Brie Howard’s Big Bat Powers Her to APSU Softball’s First ASUN Player of the Week

Jacksonville, FL – After a historic weekend behind the plate that saw her hit for the first cycle in Austin Peay State University softball history, sophomore outfielder Brie Howard was named the first Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the week in program history, the league announced Monday.

Howard hit for the cycle in Austin Peay State University’s first game of last week’s series at Lipscomb. After beginning with a first-inning triple, the Burlison, Tennessee native went on to double in the fourth before collecting her eighth home run of the season on a two-run shot over the left field wall. She then completed the historic landmark with a seventh-inning base knock to center field.

Following her historic game one, Howard went on to tally a hit and draw a walk in the second half of Thursday’s doubleheader before having a single, double, and walk in the regular-season finale against the Bisons.

Howard finished the weekend with seven hits in nine trips to the plate, four extra-base hits, three RBI, 14 total bases, a .778 batting average, 1.556 slugging percentage, and .818 on-base percentage in addition to five putouts on a perfect fielding percentage.

A reigning Third Team All-ASUN and All-Freshman Team selection, Howard is having the best season of her young, collegiate career. She has appeared in all 51 games for APSU this season, with all 50 of her starts coming at center field. She is second on the team with 52 hits, 36 runs, 10 doubles, and two triples. Her eight home runs this season are tied for her career’s best mark and third on the team while ranking ninth in the ASUN.

Howard is the second Governor to receive an ASUN weekly honor this season and the first since Samantha Miener was tabbed the ASUN Pitcher of the Week, April 7th and March 17th.

Howard and the Governors return to the field tomorrow afternoon for the first game of the 2025 ASUN Softball Championship where they’ll play the winner of Jacksonville and North Alabama in a Tuesday 5:30pm contest at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.