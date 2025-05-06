70.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Apprehend Suspect Matthew Epps IV Following Public Tip
News

Clarksville Police Apprehend Suspect Matthew Epps IV Following Public Tip

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – This afternoon, Tuesday, May 6th, 2025, at approximately 1:13pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a tip from a caller who reported spotting Matthew Epps IV in the area of Darlene Drive.

Officers from the Clarksville Police Department, along with Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, responded immediately. Upon their arrival, Mr. Epps attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended by officers without further incident.

He has been transported to Tennova Healthcare for evaluation by medical personnel before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail. The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case.

Previous article
Hopkinsville Community College to Host Student Spotlight for HOPFAME Achievers
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information