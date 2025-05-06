Clarksville Police Department Investigating Theft of Powertrain Modules from Multiple Vehicles

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is actively investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred on April 20th, 2025, at approximately 1:00pm, in the area of South Spring Street.

During these incidents, suspects unlawfully entered four vehicles and removed the Common Powertrain Controller (CPC) Module from each vehicle.

Surveillance footage captured two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks. Detectives are asking the public to review the images closely, as someone may recognize them based on their clothing, posture, or other identifying characteristics.

If you have any information that may help identify the suspects or if you observed suspicious activity in the area during that time, please get in touch with CPD Detective Smith at 931.648.0656, ext. 5695.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.