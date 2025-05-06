Clarksville Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash; Traffic Diverted from Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working an injury crash that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th at approximately 2:42pm on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (76 Connector) near Trough Springs Road.

As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes of MLK Jr. Parkway are completely shut down, and traffic is being diverted onto Old Farmers Road. The incident is causing significant traffic congestion in the area.

At this time, the status of the injuries is unknown, but they do not appear to be life-threatening. Motorists are strongly advised to seek an alternate route and avoid the area until the roadway can be cleared and reopened.