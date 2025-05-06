Clarksville’s Young Stars Light Up the Roxy Regional Theatre Stage in The Addams Family Musical Young@Part, May 9th-17th

Clarksville, TN – Celebrate the wackiness in every family when twenty-five local youth bring creepy, kooky fun to the Roxy Regional Theatre with The Addams Family, A New Musical: Young@Part, opening Friday, May 9th, 2025 at 6:00pm.

In this hour-long edition of the hit Broadway musical, perfect for all ages, Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family whom her parents have never met. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Directed by Ashley Birnbaum with choreography by Alex Vanburen and music direction by Travis Ulrich, The Addams Family: Young@Part stars Jalen Soto (Gomez Addams), Breonna Wilson (Morticia Addams), Kyler Fewox (Uncle Fester), Aria Willis (Grandma Addams), Vivienne Vazquez (Wednesday Addams), Avery Johnson (Pugsley Addams), Colten Schafer (Lurch), CJ Jones (Mal Beineke), Jacey Morris (Alice Beineke) and Zoë Fewox (Lucas Beineke), with Malin Barnhill, Callista Bishop, Aiyana Cotton, Elizabeth Fletcher, Bennet Hubbell, Elise Hubbell, Scarlett Johnston, Ryan Victoria Nelson, Mia Olson, William Raymond, Natalie Shasserre, Molly Sumner, Asher Zeliadt and Jessa Zeliadt rounding out the cast.

Produced in part by Dr. Joseph & Nancye Britton, The Addams Family: Young@Part is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, and based on characters created by Charles Addams.

The Young@Part® Edition is adapted by Marc Tumminelli and originally produced at Broadway Workshop in New York City. This production is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036, www.theatricalrights.com

Performances run May 9th through May 17th on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 6:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on May 10th, 11th and 17th. In keeping with the theatre’s opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 5:30pm on Friday, May 9th, for $5.00 Opening Night Rush.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday performances.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.