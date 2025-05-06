70.4 F
Education

Hopkinsville Community College to Host Student Spotlight for HOPFAME Achievers

News Staff
Hopkinsville Community College Campus.
Hopkinsville Community CollegeHopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host the HOPFAME Student Recognition Ceremony on May 8th, 2025, celebrating the achievements of students in its Hopkinsville chapter of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME USA).

This year’s new cohort includes the following students:
Cam’Ron Bell of Hopkinsville
Savannah Buckley of Herndon
Taylor Byrum of Hopkinsville
Kaden Cope of Hopkinsville
Bennett Farrell of Hopkinsville
Shaw Howell of Hopkinsville
Aiden McGowan of Princeton
Cody Owen of Eddyville
Ja’Sean Riley of Hopkinsville
Aiden Wafford of Hopkinsville
 
 
Current HOPFAME Students include:
Jameer Adkinson of Hopkinsville 
Abigail Allen of Hopkinsville 
Matthew Balthrop of Gracey 
Aaron Brown of Lewisburg 
James Carabajal of Princeton 
Joshua Carrender of Elkton 
Bennett Farrell of Hopkinsville 
Kameron Morris of Hopkinsville 
Jon Nichols of Cadiz 
Jordan Strohl of Hopkinsville 
Levi Watts of Cadiz 
Liam Woods of Hopkinsville 
 
This year’s graduates include the following students:
Hayden Hake of Elkton 
Jesy Inman of Hopkinsville 
Piper Krohn of Hopkinsville 
Marcus Leavell of Elkton 
Jessica Williams of Hopkinsville 
 
 
Company sponsors for these students include:
Freudenberg Filtration
Huhtamaki
JTEKT
Krusteaz
Metalsa
Novelis
Plymouth Engineered Shapes
Toyoda Gosei
 
HOPFAME is an Industrial Maintenance Technology / Advanced Manufacturing Technician program that offers a five-semester college degree program that matches higher education with continuous real-world experience. KYFAME is a partnership of regional manufacturers whose purpose is to implement apprentice-style training to create a pipeline of highly-skilled workers.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC).  The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning. As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.
 
For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.
