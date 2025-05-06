Hopkinsville Community College to Host Student Spotlight for HOPFAME Achievers

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host the HOPFAME Student Recognition Ceremony on May 8th, 2025, celebrating the achievements of students in its Hopkinsville chapter of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME USA).
This year’s new cohort includes the following students:
Cam’Ron Bell of Hopkinsville
Savannah Buckley of Herndon
Taylor Byrum of Hopkinsville
Kaden Cope of Hopkinsville
Bennett Farrell of Hopkinsville
Shaw Howell of Hopkinsville
Aiden McGowan of Princeton
Cody Owen of Eddyville
Ja’Sean Riley of Hopkinsville
Aiden Wafford of Hopkinsville
Current HOPFAME Students include:
Jameer Adkinson of Hopkinsville
Abigail Allen of Hopkinsville
Matthew Balthrop of Gracey
Aaron Brown of Lewisburg
James Carabajal of Princeton
Joshua Carrender of Elkton
Bennett Farrell of Hopkinsville
Kameron Morris of Hopkinsville
Jon Nichols of Cadiz
Jordan Strohl of Hopkinsville
Levi Watts of Cadiz
Liam Woods of Hopkinsville
This year’s graduates include the following students:
Hayden Hake of Elkton
Jesy Inman of Hopkinsville
Piper Krohn of Hopkinsville
Marcus Leavell of Elkton
Jessica Williams of Hopkinsville
Company sponsors for these students include:
Freudenberg Filtration
Huhtamaki
JTEKT
Krusteaz
Metalsa
Novelis
Plymouth Engineered Shapes
Toyoda Gosei
HOPFAME is an Industrial Maintenance Technology / Advanced Manufacturing Technician program that offers a five-semester college degree program that matches higher education with continuous real-world experience. KYFAME is a partnership of regional manufacturers whose purpose is to implement apprentice-style training to create a pipeline of highly-skilled workers.
About Hopkinsville Community College
For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning. As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.
For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.