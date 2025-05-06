Nashville Sounds Rally Late, Top Norfolk Tides 5-3 in Homestand Opener

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds got to 20 wins on the season and started their first homestand in May with a 5-3 win over the visiting Norfolk Tides on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Brandon Woodruff worked five innings on the mound in his fifth rehab start – third with Nashville – and allowed a pair of runs on seven hits with six strikeouts without a decision.

The seven hits allowed by the right-hander were the most he has allowed during his rehab, but so were the 83 pitches and he delivered 60 of them for strikes. Norfolk strung together three hits in the top of the third and had five of their total hits off Woodruff in the second and third innings. Three singles surrendered in the third led to the first run of the game for either side.

Nashville brought the game back to even after drawing a bases-loaded walk in the fourth by Raynel Delgado. It was one three walks in the inning for Norfolk starter Kyle Brnovich. After Woodruff struck out fellow rehabber Tyler O’Neill for the Tides, Samuel Basallo untied the game with a two-out solo home run. The seventh and final hit allowed would later be erased on a caught stealing to bring an end to Woodruff’s outing.

Norfolk held on to their 2-1 lead until the eighth inning. The Sounds once again loaded the bases on walks issued by Walter Pennington and then got their second bases-loaded walk to score the game-tying run once more. Anthony Seigler gave Nashville their first lead with a RBI single and a wild pitch and passed ball put the Sounds in front at 5-2.

A leadoff single and two walks in the top of the ninth sent the potential go-ahead run to the plate for the Tides and brought Jesus Liranzo to the mound to inherit a bases-loaded situation with one out. Norfolk drew within two runs on a sacrifice fly, but Liranzo got the final out via a strikeout to collect his first save of the season.

RHP Deivi Garcia (3-1, 3.47 ERA) will take the ball for the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday with an opportunity to get the Sounds a two-game lead to start the series. He will face off against RHP Cameron Weston (0-2, 5.96 ERA) and the Tides. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.