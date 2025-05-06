69.3 F
Pump Prices Plunge: Clarksville Ranks #2 for Cheapest Gas in Tennessee

Tennessee Gas Prices Fall Five Cents, moves to the Third least Expensive Market in the Nation

Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAANashville, TN – Gas prices across the state are once again moving less expensive, falling five cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.72 which is seven cents less expensive than one month ago and 60 cents less than one year ago.  

“Lower crude oil prices are continuing to impact the prices that we see at the pump,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’re still seeing concerns of a potential economic slowdown, which typically results in lower fuel demand.”

“We’re also seeing oil prices drop in reaction to the expected increase in output from OPEC+, which would add more oil to the market. Barring any major shifts in the oil market, it looks like drivers are likely to see continued relief at the gas pump for now,” Cooper stated.

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of regular saw few changes over the past week, going up slightly to $3.16. Even though this is the time of year when we typically see seasonal increases and rising demand, the price of crude oil has been plunging.

A couple of factors are at play: economic concerns and the decision by OPEC+ (the group of oil-producing countries) to increase output and add more oil to the market, despite tepid demand. The lower the price of oil, the less drivers pay at the pump. The national average is almost 50 cents less than it was this time last year. 

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell $2.21 to settle at $58.21 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 2.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 440.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year. 

Tennessee Regional Prices 

  • Most expensive metro markets – Johnson City ($2.79), Nashville ($2.77), Jackson ($2.76) 
  • Least expensive metro markets – Cleveland ($2.62), Clarksville ($2.63), Morristown ($2.64) 

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0 Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
Tennessee $2.725 $2.721 $2.774 $2.799 $3.320
Chattanooga $2.668 $2.656 $2.746 $2.716 $3.300
Knoxville $2.701 $2.701 $2.729 $2.805 $3.305
Memphis $2.756 $2.752 $2.771 $2.838 $3.272
Nashville $2.779 $2.766 $2.852 $2.815 $3.388
Click here to view current gasoline price averages

 

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
 
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.
