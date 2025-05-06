Samantha Miener Masterclass: APSU Baseball Blanks Jacksonville in ASUN Tournament Opener, 3-0

Oxford, AL – Samantha Miener threw the first postseason complete-game shutout since 2018, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team defeated Jacksonville 3-0 in its first game of the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Softball Championship, Tuesday, at Choccolocco Park.

Miener opened the game with 3.2 perfect innings and went on to allow just a trio of hits across seven innings, as the Highland, Illinois native improved to 17-5 on the season.

After Austin Peay (38-14) was kept off the board in the first three innings, Kiley Hinton drove in Kam Moore for the day’s first run, while Macee Roberts and Sam Leski had RBI hits in the bottom of the fifth to secure the win.

Seven Governors tallied a hit in the win, with Kylie Campbell and Roberts leading the game with two apiece. Three of APSU’s nine hits also went for extra bases, with Sammie Shelander and Leski picking up doubles in addition to a Campbell triple.

Scoring Summary

Bottom Fourth | After three-and-a-half scoreless innings by both sides, Sammie Shelander recorded the game’s first extra-base hit with a ground-rule double in the bottom of the fourth. Her pinch runner, Kam Moore, was then driven in two batters later for the day’s first run on a Kiley Hinton single.

Bottom Fifth | After stranding the third Dolphin of the evening in the top of the fifth, Austin Peay had four hits in the bottom of the frame, beginning with Kylie Campbell’s eighth triple of the season. Macee Roberts then drove in Campbell on a base knock to center field to extend the Govs’ lead to 2-0. Brie Howard then singled to put a on base, before a Sam Leski double – the Governors’ fourth-straight hit in as many trips to the plate – made it a three-run advantage.

Gov of Decision | Samantha Miener (W, 17-5) 7.0 IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 2K, 25 BF, 88 pitches

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University advanced in the ASUN Championship for the second time in its three postseason trips as a league affiliate, and for the first time since defeating Stetson 2-1 during the 2024 ASUN Championship in DeLand, Florida.

The Governors improved to 12-29 all-time in conference tournaments and 2-3 since joining the ASUN.

Austin Peay State University set the single-season hits record (440) on Sam Leski’s fifth-inning double.

Campbell’s eight triples this season are tied for the most in a single season, while the 12 in her career are sixth all-time.

Samantha Miener’s 17 wins this season are tied for the seventh-most in a single season, while the 33 in her career are seventh all-time.

About the Stetson Hatters

Stetson finished the regular season with a 30-26 record and 14-10 mark in ASUN play to finish second in the Graphite Division.

The Hatters swept West Georgia in their final series of the regular season and went 6-2 in ASUN series’ with their only losses being to North Florida.

The Hatters are led by Addison Foster’s 64 hits on the season which rank fifth in the ASUN and 82nd nationally. Her 0.94 runs also lead the team and rank third amongst league batters, while her five triples trail only Governor Kylie Campbell’s seven on the season.

Amber Chumley’s paces the Hatters with eight home runs.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

With the win, the Austin Peay State University softball team now moves into the double-elimination portion of the ASUN Championship. Next up, it faces fourth-seeded Stetson in a Wednesday 5:30pm contest. With a Wednesday afternoon win against the Hatters, the Governors would face No. 1 North Florida on Thursday at 12:30pm. With a loss, the APSU Govs would take on the loser of Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas/Florida Gulf Coast in the elimination bracket.