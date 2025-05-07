70.9 F
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Sports

Austin Peay State University Community Mourns the Passing of William Hardrick

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Grieves Loss of Senior Football Player William Hardrick. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports Information - , APSU, Governors, Govs, Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) mourns the loss of William Hardrick, a senior football player, who passed away last night.

Hardrick, of Adamsville, Alabama, attended Mississippi State (2021-22) and Miami University (2023-24) before transferring to Austin Peay State University. Hardrick prepped at Minor High School in Adamsville, where he played wide receiver and defensive back.

“We are truly saddened by the passing of William Hardrick, a new member of our football program and the Austin Peay State University family,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Hardrick Family today. We will do everything we can to support his friends, family, and teammates at this time.”

“William Hardrick was an exceptional young man, and our team is heartbroken by his loss,” said APSU football coach Jeff Faris. “He made everyone around him better and has made a real impact both on and off the field. We lift up the Hardrick family in prayer as we grieve this tragic loss with them.”

APSU will have no further comment at this time as we help the Hardrick Family and William’s teammates during the grieving process.

