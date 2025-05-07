Austin Peay State University Softball Stumbles Late, Falls to Stetson in ASUN Tournament play

Oxford, AL – A six-run sixth inning was the difference, as Austin Peay State University’s softball team fell to Stetson 7-1 in its second game of the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship, Wednesday at Choccolocco Park.

Austin Peay (38-15) was held scoreless in the opening four innings against Stetson (30-26) until Kiley Hinton drove in Maggie Daughrity for its lone run of the afternoon. Tied at one midway through the sixth, the Hatters put up six runs off five hits in the penultimate frame, leading to the victory.

Hinton, Sam Leski, and Katie Raper paced the Govs with one hit apiece, while Samantha Miener tossed 5.1 innings where she allowed four earned runs.

Scoring Summary

Bottom Third | Stetson’s second batter of the third reached on a triple that rolled into foul territory in right field, and was brought in for the day’s first run on a sacrifice fly into shallow center field.

Top Fifth | Katie Raper led off the top of the fifth with a single, before her pinch runner – Maggie Daughrity – was brought in by a Kiley Hinton, who found a gap in center field past Stetson’s outfielders for an RBI double to tie the game at one.

Bottom Sixth | Stetson loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the sixth, with an RBI single down the right field line breaking the 1-1 stalemate. After Ashley Martin struck out the next Hatter up to the plate, Stetson extended its lead with an RBI single down the middle of the field. A sacrifice fly to right-center field then extended Stetson’s lead to 4-1 with a pair of outs before it extended the lead to six following a bases-clearing triple.

Gov of Decision: Samantha Miener (L, 17-6), 5.1 IP, 6H, 4R, 4ER, 1BB, 22BF, 90 pitches

Next Up For APSU Softball

With the loss, the Austin Peay State University softball team moves into the elimination portion of the ASUN Championship, where they will next play the loser of the Thursday 10:00am matchup between Eastern Kentucky and Florida Gulf Coast at 3:00pm at Choccolocco Park.