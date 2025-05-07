Clarksville Welcomes The New York Butcher Shoppe to Growing Sango Community

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville recently welcomed The New York Butcher Shoppe to the ever-growing Sango area. The company, whose motto is “Rare Quality, Well Done Service,” is a family-friendly market that offers the finest quality meats and exceptional personal service, as well as freshly prepared deli sandwiches, hot meals to go, a great selection of prepared meals, and much more.

Taylor Rather, a Clarksville resident for almost 30 years, left a career in tech to open this up-and-coming franchise. “I just decided to dive in,” Rather said. “I thought The New York Butcher Shoppe would be a great addition to Sango.

“I’ve loved meat my entire life. Here, we offer a full line of certified Angus beef, and I mean all the cuts you can imagine. We offer chicken and pork, Duroc pork, which is excellent. It’s raised on acorns its whole life, and it’s delicious.”

Rather, the shoppe will have fresh seafood and a constantly-changing variety of fish each week, which will be influenced by what his customers are seeking.

“We’ll always keep the staples – salmon, jumbo shrimp, scallops, etc,” Rather said. “We ground up meat fresh this morning. We’re not a full restaurant, but we have a deli. We offer some great deli sandwiches and a comfortable place for you to enjoy them.

“We also offer a good variety of prepared meals -chili, white chicken lasagna, chicken Parmesan, eggplant Parmesan. So if someone wants to take a night off from cooking they can grab something to go for two, four, six or eight people. We also have wine coming soon. We’ll be selling wine by the bottle, but not for on-premise consumption.”

The shoppe will also have fresh sausage that is ground and stuffed daily. “We’re going to try to have a variety, at least four types of sausage available at all times. We’ll just have to get a feel for what folks want.”

Rather, said butchered meats will be the shop’s main sellers, “but we chose to open a model with a deli, because we felt this area had a real need for a good deli. Sango is booming, and we feel very fortunate to get into this great location with Millan Enterprises. Today is just our soft opening. We’ll do a grand opening soon, but so far we’re just rolling along and it has been great. There is nobody in town with this lineup of products. We’re so excited to be open.”

Go to www.local.nybutcher.com for more information.

Photo Gallery