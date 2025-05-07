First annual Dalton Bradford Memorial Kids’ Fishing Rodeo Set for May 10th at Duke Farm

Cumberland City, TN – Get ready for a fun-filled day at the First Annual Dalton Bradford Memorial Kids’ Fishing Rodeo—happening this Saturday, May 10th, 2025, at Duke Farm in Cumberland City, TN! The event will kick off at 10:00am and run until around 2:00pm.

This event is just for kids and will be a catch-and-release only fishing rodeo. Be sure to bring your child’s fishing pole! We’ll have some bait available, along with a limited number of kids’ fishing poles for those who need them.

Duke Farm’s Deli will be open for lunch, and families are welcome to shop for farm-fresh milk and other local goodies at the on-site store.

The Tri-County Sportsmen Association hosts this special event in memory of Dalton Bradford, who had a deep love for the outdoors and a heart for helping young people connect with nature. We are honored to celebrate his legacy by bringing kids together for a great day at the pond, surrounded by the beauty of Duke Farm, which has generously opened its grounds for this event.

Duke Farm is located at 354 TN-149E, Cumberland City, TN

Bring the kids, bring your smiles, and let’s make some memories in Dalton’s honor!

About the Tri-County Sportsmen Association

Tri-County Sportsmen is an association that loves the outdoors and family life. We want all children to have the opportunity to create special memories with their families and other youths. We want to be a resource for knowledge of the outdoors.

Find out more on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090008040421