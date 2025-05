Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently conducting traffic control for Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) for a structure fire at 1340 Dunbar Cave Road.

The fire was reported at approximately 5:27pm, and Dunbar Cave Road is completely shut down at this time. Traffic is being diverted onto Moss Road and Ross Farms Boulevard.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delays in the area.