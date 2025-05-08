APSU Track and Field’s Taylin Segree Named ASUN Freshman of the Week

Jacksonville, FL – After posting personal bests in both of the events she competed in over the weekend, Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team’s Taylin Segree was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

A La Vergne, Tennessee native, Segree raced in both the 200-meter and 400-meter at last weekend’s Music City Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt. Her 54.32-second mark in the 400 meter bested her previous fastest time set just two weeks ago Long Beach State’s Beach Invitational, April 19, and stands as the third-fasted time in the ASUN Conference.

Segree also posted a 24.45 time in the 200-meter dash, which, in addition to her mark in the 400-meter, leads all ASUN freshmen.

Segree has participated in five meets throughout the Governors’ outdoor campaign, where she has earned seven top five finishes, in addition to nine top 10 marks.

Segree’s ASUN Freshman of the Week recognition is the second of the season and first since Jan. 15 when she earned the honor during the indoor season.

Segree and the Governors return to the track next weekend to compete in the 2025 ASUN Conference Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship hosted by North Florida, May 15th-17th, at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.