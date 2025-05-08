Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 8th–12th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents should prepare for a stretch of unsettled weather as several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected from Thursday through early next week.

Temperatures will remain seasonable, but varying cloud cover and wind shifts will bring a mix of sunshine, overcast skies, and occasional rain, particularly in the afternoons and evenings. Motorists and outdoor planners should monitor changing conditions closely.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day on Thursday, especially between 2:00pm and 4:00pm, with continued rainfall and possibly more thunderstorms after 4:00pm. While skies will start out cloudy, gradual clearing is expected later in the day. Highs will reach near 76°F, with calm winds turning northwest at around 5 mph. Rain chances stand at 70%, though most areas will receive less than a tenth of an inch of rain, with higher totals possible under storms.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger into Tuesday night, primarily before midnight. A slight chance of showers may persist between midnight and 2:00am. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low around 57°F. Winds will shift from the west northwest to the north northeast overnight, staying around 5 mph. Rain chances taper to 40%.

Friday will be a quieter day overall, with just a 20% chance of isolated showers developing after 1:00pm. Skies will be partly sunny, and highs will reach around 72°F. A steady north northeast breeze around 10 mph may gust up to 20 mph at times.

Conditions will remain calm and pleasant Friday night with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will dip to around 51°F, accompanied by a gentle north northeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday, there will be another chance for spotty showers with a 20% chance of precipitation. Partly sunny skies will dominate the day, with a high near 70°F. Winds from the northeast will persist at 5 to 10 mph.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy Sunday night, with a continued 20% chance of isolated showers overnight. The low will be around 54°F, with light east northeast winds around 5 mph.

On Sunday, rain chances increase slightly to 30%, mainly after 1:00pm. The day will be partly sunny, with highs near 75°F and an east wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Rain and thunder chances climb to 40% Sunday night, with showers and thunderstorms possible. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low around 60°F. Winds will shift to the east southeast at around 5 mph.

A more active weather pattern returns Monday as showers and thunderstorms become more widespread. Showers are likely, especially after 1:00pm, with a continued chance of thunderstorms. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, with a high near 75°F. The possibility of precipitation increases to 70%.

Monday night will see rain chances decrease slightly to 30% during the overnight hours. Conditions remain mostly cloudy, and the low will hover around 61°F.

Clarksville residents should keep an umbrella handy and stay weather-aware over the coming days as intermittent showers and thunderstorms make their way through the area. While severe weather is not currently anticipated, changing conditions could impact weekend and early-week plans. As always, check local forecasts for updates and advisories.