68.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Clarksville Police Respond to Midday Crash on Ashland City Road at River Road

Traffic Diverted Near Ashland City Road

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN -At approximately 12:02pm, Thursday, May 8th, 2025, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Ashland City Road (41A Bypass) and River Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will work the crash, and currently, the roadway is completely shut down. Traffic is being diverted at Edmondson Ferry Road.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize congestion and allow emergency responders to work safely and efficiently at the scene.

