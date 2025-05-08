Cross Creek Clays to Host 7th Annual Night Stalker & Legion Memorial Shoot June 26th-29th

Palmyra, TN – Cross Creek Clays is proud to announce the 7th Annual Night Stalker & Legion Memorial Shoot, taking place June 26th–29th, 2025. This highly anticipated event continues the tradition of honoring the elite warriors of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne)—the Night Stalkers—and the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), known as the Legion.

Founded by Joe Calabrace, owner of Cross Creek Clays and a former member of the original Night Stalkers, this memorial shoot and fundraiser has grown into a premier event in the shooting community. Over the past six years, the tournament has raised more than $200,000 in support of organizations dedicated to these Special Operations Forces and their families.

Last year’s event was a tremendous success, drawing over 330 shooters and raising an impressive $110,000 for military charities. With overwhelming community support and participation, the 2024 shoot set a new benchmark—and in 2025, Cross Creek Clays is excited to aim even higher.

The 2025 shoot will once again benefit the Night Stalker Association, the Families of Fallen Night Stalkers, and Special Forces Association Chapter 38, which supports both active-duty soldiers and the families of the fallen from the 5th SFG.

“Every year, we gather not only to compete and connect, but to remember those who gave everything in service to our country,” said Calabrace. “As a former Night Stalker, this cause is deeply personal to me—but this event is about honoring all who have served in these elite units. We shall never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Cross Creek Clays is honored to welcome back F3EA, Inc. as the presenting sponsor. A Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), F3EA provides mission-critical training and management services to U.S. Government customers, primarily within the Special Operations and Intelligence communities.

The tournament is NSCA registered and open to the public. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet members of the 160th SOAR and 5th SFG, view operational gear, and witness a static display of 160th SOAR aircraft—an unforgettable experience for participants and supporters alike.

Registration is now open through Score Chaser, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Interested sponsors are encouraged to contact info@crosscreekclays.com to learn how they can support this meaningful cause.

About Cross Creek Clays

Located just 20 minutes from downtown Clarksville in Palmyra, TN, Cross Creek Clays is one of the nation’s premier destinations for shotgun sports. Open to the public and welcoming shooters of all skill levels, the facility is dedicated to providing top-tier experiences for both recreational shooters and competitive athletes.

For more information about the 7th Annual Night Stalker & Legion Memorial Shoot, visit www.crosscreekclays.com or call 931.999.8190.