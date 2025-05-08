Nashville Kats play Corpus Christi Triton at Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena to Honor Military June 14th

Clarksville, TN – Get ready, Clarksville! The Nashville Kats are bringing the action to your backyard! The Nashville Kats are proud to announce a special Military Appreciation Game on Saturday, June 14th, 2025, as they face off against the Corpus Christi Tritons at F&M Bank Arena, located at 101 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

This highly anticipated matchup is more than just arena football—it’s a night honoring the men and women who serve in our military. This special game is a tribute to the courage and commitment of our nation’s heroes with military-themed game elements, and in-game recognitions.

Nashville Kats COO Bobby DeVoursney shared, “We’re always sending our military into the fight, so it’s an honor for us to bring our fight to them — to give them a chance to enjoy the action up close in a convenient location. The city of Clarksville has truly embraced us, and we’re proud to be part of this community”.

Game day kicks off at 5:00 PM CST, doors open at 4:00pm CST, and fans can expect an electrifying game day experience with high-energy entertainment, family-friendly activities, and a powerful salute to service.

Tickets will be available May 9th at 10:00am at Ticketmaster.com or at www.myfmbankarena.com

For more information, visit www.nashvillekats.com. Join us as we honor our heroes and deliver a game to remember.

#KatsVsTritons #ClarksvilleKats #MilitaryHonorGame #ArenaFootball #AF1

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.