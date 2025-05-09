APSU Athletics Scores Academic Perfection with 10 Perfect APRs

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics continued its academic success with 10 teams registering a perfect yearly Academic Progress Rate (APR) score of 1,000, all teams posting a score above 950, and the department posting a score of 987.9 for the 2023-24 academic year, as released in the NCAA’s annual APR Report, Tuesday.

10 Austin Peay State University teams – baseball, men’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s basketball, beach volleyball, women’s cross country, women’s golf, women’s soccer, women’s tennis, and volleyball – posted perfect single-year APR scores of 1,000 for the academic year. All 10 teams with perfect APR scores of 1,000 also surpassed the national yearly average for their respective sports.

“The commitment of our student-athletes to excel in all phases of the ‘Total Gov Concept’ continues to impress me every year,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “I am so proud of our student-athletes’ work in the classroom, and I want to congratulate them on their success. I also want to thank our coaches and Student-Athlete Support Services staff for their hard work to ensure all our Governors student-athletes can excel in the classroom.”

Every Division I sports team calculates its APR each academic year using a simple and consistent formula. Each term, scholarship student-athletes can earn one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating.

The APR measures eligibility, graduation, and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. All teams must meet an academic threshold of 930 to qualify for the postseason and can face penalties for continued low academic performance.

Austin Peay State University Single-Year APR Scores (National Average)

Baseball: 1,000 (981)

Football: 959 (963)

Men’s Basketball: 972 (977)

Men’s Cross Country: 957 (986)

Men’s Golf: 1,000 (988)

Men’s Tennis: 1,000 (989)

Softball: 973 (990)

Women’s Basketball: 1,000 (987)

Beach Volleyball: 1,000 (996)

Women’s Cross Country: 1,000 (991)

Women’s Golf: 1,000 (995)

Women’s Soccer: 1,000 (990)

Women’s Track & Field: 958 (987)

Volleyball: 1,000 (990)

For more information on APR Reports, visit the NCAA APR Database.